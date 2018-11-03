|
Prime Wars Trilogy Punch/Counterpunch, Studio Series Wave 3 Deluxe & Wave 4 Voyager,
Fellow collectors in*Philippines may have waited for new toys to hit shelves, but we are sure it was worth the wait. We can confirm that*Prime Wars Trilogy Punch/Counterpunch, Studio Series Wave 3 Deluxe & Wave 4 Voyager, And Energon Igniters are Out At Philippines. The figures were spotted by*2005 Boards users*vproject and Kotori Sonoda as follows: Prime Wars Trilogy Punch/Counterpunch. Found at*Toytown, Glorietta.*1699.75 Philippine Pesos ($31.99). Studio Series Wave 3 Deluxe. Consisting of SS-16 DOTM Ratchet, SS-17 Shadow Striker and SS-18 Beetle Bumblebee. Spotted at*Landmark and Rustan’s in Glorietta.*1399.75 Philippine Pesos each ($26.34). Studio Series Wave 4 Voyager. SS-21 Revenge » Continue Reading.
