Takara-Tomy Movie Series Turbo Change Optimus Prime, VW Bumblebee and Barricade
Images have been posted on Takara-Tomy Mall of the upcoming new releases in the Japanese only Transformers movie series line, Turbo Changers. There are three new releases for the line on show – TC-14 Optimus Prime
, TC-15 Barricade (The Last Knight)
and TC-16 Volkswagon Bumblebee
. The trio of figures are all one-step changers. Barricade is a redeco of the figure released for last years The Last Knight line, with a much-needed lick of paint to make him look a lot more screen accurate. Bumblebee and Optimus Prime are new molds which have yet to be confirmed for » Continue Reading.
