Via Loopaza Megastore on Facebook, we have listings for the Transformers Siege toys arriving in Japan in April 2019. April 2019 will give Japanese fans a chance to own Autobots Ironhide and Sixgun, and Decepticons Aimless, Starscream and the Laserbeak and Ravage two-pack. There's no news on any other releases for Japan for next April, particularly there is no word about more Masterpiece releases such as the upcoming Hound. The full listings are below: SG-15 Aimless SG-16 Soundwave Spy Patrol (Laserbeak & Ravage) SG-17 Ironhide SG-18 Sixgun SG-19 Starscream





