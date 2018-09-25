|
Simba Dickie Transformers: Bumblebee Movie 1:64 Die-Cast Volkswagen Beetle In-Hand Im
Simba Dickie*is known for delivering quality*Licensed RC Cars, Robots, Die-Cast Vehicles and Figures based on Transformers Live Action Movies as well as Cartoons. We have had several announcements
*for upcoming Bumblebee the Movie products for this year. Via Majothèque de Majorev Facebook (France)
*we have some in-hand images of the new Transformers: Bumblebee Movie 1:64 Die Cast Volkswagen Beetle.*This figure brings us a very nice and detailed classic VW Beetle vehicle with a rusty deco. This toy follows our first report of the die-cast*Bumblebee Die Cast Robot Figure Found At Romanian Retail.
You can check out the images attached » Continue Reading.
