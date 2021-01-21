Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,043
Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream New Stock Images


Via In Demand Toys*we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream. These are non-transforming posable figures with a great cartoon-accurate design. Both figures are part of the upcoming R.E.D Wave 3 which will be released as Walmart exclusives in the US. We have a clear look at the front and back of the packaging as well as all the extra accessories and parts included which each character. Check all the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board! &#160;

The post Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 08:55 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,944
Re: Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream New Stock Images
I hope they do an Alpha Trion or even an Autobot Spike.
