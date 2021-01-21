Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream New Stock Images
Via In Demand Toys*we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream. These are non-transforming posable figures with a great cartoon-accurate design. Both figures are part of the upcoming R.E.D Wave 3 which will be released as Walmart exclusives in the US. We have a clear look at the front and back of the packaging as well as all the extra accessories and parts included which each character. Check all the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!  
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca