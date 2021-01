Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream New Stock Images

Via In Demand Toys *we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream. These are non-transforming posable figures with a great cartoon-accurate design. Both figures are part of the upcoming R.E.D Wave 3 which will be released as Walmart exclusives in the US. We have a clear look at the front and back of the packaging as well as all the extra accessories and parts included which each character. Check all the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board! The post Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM