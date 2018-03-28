Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:17 PM   #1
Starscream73
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2018
Location: United States
Posts: 12
Looking to trade
I am looking for mp10 mp10b and MP10SG
Will trade my toyworld constructor yellow mib complete. I have feedback in tfw2005, many Facebook groups, and ebay.
Click image for larger version Name: 20180328_163936.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.7 KB ID: 39456  
