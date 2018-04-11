Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,064

Transformers Cyber Batallion Wave 3 Spotted In Puerto Rico



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*rikaldomario for reporting in our forum that*Transformers Cyber Batallion Wave 3 Was Spotted In Puerto Rico. Cyber Batallion Wave 3 Shockwave and Sideswipe (And Wave 2 Prowl) were found at Walgreens in San German. Each one sold for $16.99. A very nice price for the size of these figures. rikaldomario grabbed Shockwave and shared some pics for us in our forums. Happy hunting for all fans in Puerto Rico! Keep reporting your sightings all around the world at the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*rikaldomario for reporting in our forum that*Transformers Cyber Batallion Wave 3 Was Spotted In Puerto Rico. Cyber Batallion Wave 3 Shockwave and Sideswipe (And Wave 2 Prowl) were found at Walgreens in San German. Each one sold for $16.99. A very nice price for the size of these figures. rikaldomario grabbed Shockwave and shared some pics for us in our forums. Happy hunting for all fans in Puerto Rico! Keep reporting your sightings all around the world at the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Cyber Batallion Wave 3 Spotted In Puerto Rico appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.