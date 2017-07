Toys R Us San Diego Comic Con 2017 Masterpiece Optimus Prime Announced

As we near one of the biggest events of the year for Hasbro, and more specifically the Transformers brand, we have another exclusive announced! Toys R Us has announced their San Diego Comic Con 2017 exclusive Masterpiece Optimus Prime! For those who have yet to acquire the highly-praised MP-10 mold in any form or in red and blue, TRU presents another opportunity. They've also announced other exclusives for various other brands which can be found here