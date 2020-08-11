Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 AM   #1
down_shift
Fortress Maximus
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,149
Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx Out at Retail.
Thanks to a whole bunch of you wonderful fans, we have plenty of reports that Earthrise Sky Lynx has been released at Canadian retail.

Sky Lynx has been found at multiple Toys R Us locations.

Happy Hunting!
Click image for larger version Name: Screenshot_20200811-210404_Google.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.0 KB ID: 46951  
