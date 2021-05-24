Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook Pre-Orders Liv
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,567
The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook Pre-Orders Liv


Shout Factory website have just updated a page with the pre-order of the new*The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook.* You can pre-order you copy here for*$28.43. You get an exclusive 18″ x 24″ rolled litograph featuring our brand new artwork (available while supplies last). It’s expected for release in August 3rd, 2021. Keep in mind that this is a special limited edition and pre-orders for a regular release will be announced this summer. Read on for the full product description and the list of all bonus features included with this release. (including feature-length storyboards). Synopsis &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook Pre-Orders Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars INCOMPLETE FIGURES PARTS LOT
Transformers
Transformers Bumblebee Construct Bots 18 Pcs. Dinobot Riders Sealed Pack New
Transformers
Ratchet #8 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Drift Construct Bots 18 Pcs. Dinobot Riders Sealed Pack New
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Construct Bots 18 Pcs. Dinobot Riders Sealed Pack New
Transformers
Ratchet #3 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Megatron #7 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.