|
The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook Pre-Orders Liv
Shout Factory website have just updated a page with the pre-order
of the new*The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook.* You can pre-order you copy here
for*$28.43. You get an exclusive 18″ x 24″ rolled litograph featuring our brand new artwork (available while supplies last). It’s expected for release in August 3rd, 2021. Keep in mind that this is a special limited edition and pre-orders for a regular release will be announced this summer. Read on for the full product description and the list of all bonus features included with this release. (including feature-length storyboards). Synopsis » Continue Reading.
The post The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook Pre-Orders Live
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca