TFW2005 Coverage Of 49th J.P. Morgan Conference



Hasbro and eOne participated at J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference to give a brief highlight on several projects both companies are working on. Regarding upcoming Transformers entertainment content, eOne CEO Darren Throop stated the following: “Another one that’s going into production very soon is Transformer 7. The script is in great shape, casting, that’s all in pre-production. Another one that we are working on is a Transformers animated [movie].” He did not forget to mention Power Rangers as well: “Power Rangers is being worked on now with a creative steward and a big streaming partner.



