Super_Megatron
Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage In-Hand Images


Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Kingdom*Deluxe Road Rage. Road Rage is a red redeco with a new head of Kingdom Deluxe Track, inspired by the original E-Hobby G1 Road Rage. We have shots of the figure in her robot, car and flying mode plus comparison shots next to the original Kingdom Tracks. This figure will be a Target exclusive in the US.

The post Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



