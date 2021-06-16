|
Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage In-Hand Images
Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Kingdom*Deluxe Road Rage. Road Rage is a red redeco with a new head of Kingdom Deluxe Track, inspired by the original E-Hobby G1 Road Rage. We have shots of the figure in her robot, car and flying mode plus comparison shots next to the original Kingdom Tracks. This figure will be a Target exclusive in the US
. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Chefatron video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions » Continue Reading.
