Old Today, 08:23 PM   #1
GotBot
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,943
Toyhaxed FansProject Dinoshi (Gairyu/Bristleback) and Ankylobot Shell Review
We forge ahead with part 2 of Fansproject Saurus Ryu-Oh (Dinoking/ Monstructor) with the toyhaxed Dinoshi (Gairyu/ Bristleback) and his Ankylobot prtender shell!

https://youtu.be/ukrE25Lvbtc
