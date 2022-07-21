Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2-Pack Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,630
Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2-Pack Official Images


Via and article on IGN website we have our first official images of the new*Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion &#038; Orion Pax 2-Pack. This pack consists of retools and redeco of Studio Series Voyager Scourge/Sweep and Deluxe Kup now as Alpha Trion and Orion Pax in a great homage to the origin of the Autobot leader.*The two-pack is set to release November 1 and it will be available to pre-order exclusively at Hasbro Pulse for $66.99. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2-Pack Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:42 PM   #2
RansakWORK
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 194
Re: Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2-Pack Official Image
GIMME
RansakWORK is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:48 PM   #3
Tiffster
Alternator
Tiffster's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 973
Re: Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2-Pack Official Image
Only on.pulse?
Tiffster is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:51 PM   #4
RansakWORK
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 194
Re: Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2-Pack Official Image
Quote:
Originally Posted by Tiffster View Post
Only on.pulse?
So far but the information is pulled from an IGN article and not hasbro itself.
RansakWORK is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.