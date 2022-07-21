Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2-Pack Official Images
Via and article on IGN website we have our first official images of the new*Transformers Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2-Pack. This pack consists of retools and redeco of Studio Series Voyager Scourge/Sweep and Deluxe Kup now as Alpha Trion and Orion Pax in a great homage to the origin of the Autobot leader.*The two-pack is set to release November 1 and it will be available to pre-order exclusively at Hasbro Pulse for $66.99. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!