Transformers Legacy Generations Selects DK-3 Breaker Official Reveal





The official The official Transformers Instagram account have just revealed the new*Transformers Legacy Generations Selects DK-3 Breaker figure. Want more Generations Selects? Look no further! Revealed at*#SDCC*by our friends at Entertainment Earth, DK-3 Breaker has rolled into the world of Transformers: Legacy! Inspired by the original 1982 4WD Hi-luxe Diaclone release, this figure features deco based on the original blue deco variant. Pre-orders have started to go live via our sponsors links below, so secure your copies while they last! See all the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Sponsor Links:*

