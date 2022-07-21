Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 ? Transformers Reveal Panel


The 2022 Transformers reveal panel is in the books and it was packed with updates and reveals! Check out the pics after the jump!

The post San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – Transformers Reveal Panel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
RNSrobot
Re: San Diego Comic-Con 2022 ? Transformers Reveal Panel
*heavy breathing intensifies*
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
Maland2016
Re: San Diego Comic-Con 2022 ? Transformers Reveal Panel
A lot of these look pretty cool!
BeeTrain
Re: San Diego Comic-Con 2022 ? Transformers Reveal Panel
I was in the room. I was disappointed that it was mostly PowerPoint slides. The full reveals are next month along with Wave 4. :-(
