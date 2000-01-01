Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:08 AM
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
freakx2001's Ebay Auctions
freakx2001's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 317
LF at TFcon 2017 - Alt Prowl / MP-21
Hey Guys,

Heading to TFcon 2017 and looking for both of these guys. Love to get good deals on each of them

Alternators Prowl

AND

MP-21.... even interested in a KO if needed


Msg me. Lets work a deal.
