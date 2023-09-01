Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Top 10 Transformers Who Look Better in Alt Mode than as a Robot
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:19 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,435
Top 10 Transformers Who Look Better in Alt Mode than as a Robot
Some Transformers simply look better in alt mode than as any kind of robot. This week, fans voted and I amassed the results of the top 10 Transformers who look better in alt mode than as robots!
https://youtu.be/HG15CMz_ohg
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:37 PM   #2
MapleMegatron
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 3,353
Re: Top 10 Transformers Who Look Better in Alt Mode than as a Robot
Quote:
Originally Posted by GotBot View Post
Some Transformers simply look better in alt mode than as any kind of robot. This week, fans voted and I amassed the results of the top 10 Transformers who look better in alt mode than as robots!
https://youtu.be/HG15CMz_ohg
Basically all of early G1 looks better in alt mode
MapleMegatron is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.