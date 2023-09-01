Today, 05:10 PM #1 Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,347 Mint in bag Botcon 2011 SG Thundercracker up for grabs!



I bought the set of this guy and Shattered Glass Galvatron. I was only really interested in Galvatron, so I'd like to offer Thundercracker to the group!

He's totally mint, never been transformed, I only opened his bag to make sure he was complete and undamaged. He has his weapons, and his instructions and bio card are still in their own bag.



I'd prefer local meet up, but I will ship at buyers expense.

DM me if interested.



I would also accept the following in trade:



G1 Micromasters: Air Patrol, Crumble & Groundpounder (Construction Patrol), Greaser/Hubs/Trip-up (Hot Rod Patrol), Military Patrol







Up for grabs, one mint, complete Botcon 2011 Shattered Glass Thundercracker. Asking $200 obo.I bought the set of this guy and Shattered Glass Galvatron. I was only really interested in Galvatron, so I'd like to offer Thundercracker to the group!He's totally mint, never been transformed, I only opened his bag to make sure he was complete and undamaged. He has his weapons, and his instructions and bio card are still in their own bag.I'd prefer local meet up, but I will ship at buyers expense.DM me if interested.I would also accept the following in trade:Air Patrol, Crumble & Groundpounder (Construction Patrol), Greaser/Hubs/Trip-up (Hot Rod Patrol), Military Patrol Attached Thumbnails

READ MY FEEDBACK

COME SEE MY COLLECTION

__________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

