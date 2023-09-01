Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,347
Mint in bag Botcon 2011 SG Thundercracker up for grabs!
Up for grabs, one mint, complete Botcon 2011 Shattered Glass Thundercracker. Asking $200 obo.

I bought the set of this guy and Shattered Glass Galvatron. I was only really interested in Galvatron, so I'd like to offer Thundercracker to the group!
He's totally mint, never been transformed, I only opened his bag to make sure he was complete and undamaged. He has his weapons, and his instructions and bio card are still in their own bag.

I'd prefer local meet up, but I will ship at buyers expense.
DM me if interested.

I would also accept the following in trade:

G1 Micromasters: Air Patrol, Crumble & Groundpounder (Construction Patrol), Greaser/Hubs/Trip-up (Hot Rod Patrol), Military Patrol



Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: SG Thundercracker1.jpg Views: 12 Size: 91.5 KB ID: 54008   Click image for larger version Name: SG Thundercracker2.jpg Views: 12 Size: 80.6 KB ID: 54009  
READ MY FEEDBACK
COME SEE MY COLLECTION
