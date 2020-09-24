|
Prime 1 Studio Museum Masterline Transformers 2007 Blackout Statue Revealed
Following the reveal of Prime 1 Studio Dark Of The Moon statue
, now we can share for you our first look at their*Museum Masterline Transformers 2007 Blackout statue*which was revealed during Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase in YouTube
. Prime 1 Studio brings us now an astonishing take on the first Transformer seen in the original Transformers 2007 live-action movie. Our first images let us see that this statue really catches Blackout’s design from the screen. This is just our first fast look at the statue, so we may expect more images and information in the next weeks. » Continue Reading.
