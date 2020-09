Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron Production Sample Images

The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have shared an image of two production samples of the new Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron. The picture shows two Tigatron samples, one in robot mode and the other one in beast mode. We are sure Beast Wars collectors would be really pleased with the cartoon-accurate look of this figure in both modes. Tigatron is due to be released in a few days, and you can still pre-order him via our sponsors links below.