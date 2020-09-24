|
Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron Production Sample Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have shared an image of two production samples of the new*Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron. The picture shows two Tigatron samples, one in robot mode and the other one in beast mode. We are sure Beast Wars collectors would be really pleased with the cartoon-accurate look of this figure in both modes. Tigatron is due to be released in a few days, and you can still pre-order him via our sponsors links below. Click on the discussion link below and sound off on the 2005 Board! Sponsor Links: <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/">Big Bad » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron Production Sample Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca