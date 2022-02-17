Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Roche Issue #2 Cover A Line Art


Artist Nick Roche may well be taking us to the Moon and back in Last Bot Standing issue #2: Need to rehydrate myself after doing the final print review of LAST BOT STANDING #1, in which @ejsu28 and @rebnalty left me gasping for more. While I replace my electrolytes, here’s a look for the cover by me for #2. Make sure you’re there for The Last Transformers Story. Remember to pre-order the series trade paperback here, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! &#160; &#160;

