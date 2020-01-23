|
Lemon Tree Toys LT-03 Purple Potato (Transformers The Movie 1986 Decepticon Battleshi
New third party company*Lemon Tree*has uploaded, via their Weibo account
, images of the color renders of their next project: LT-03 Purple Potato (Transformers The Movie 1986 Decepticon Battleship/Shockwave). While the name sounds kind of strange, Lemon Tree surprised us with an interesting and original idea. This is a*movie accurate rendition of Galvatrons battleship from the original G1 Transformers movie that transforms into Shockwave. The first renders and prototype images
*didn’t give a hint of the battleship to be transformable, but now we can see a very original Shockwave design as the robot mode. We can spot some battleship kibble » Continue Reading.
