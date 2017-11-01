Just after TFW2005 member Nevermore spotted the next wave of Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers at German retail, fellow member, Omegastoopreme, has also just found them at an Asda in*Shoeburyness for*£2.25 (normally*£3). It looks like the series 2 figures are starting to come out in full force, so now might be the right time to start your search if you’re looking to pick up more of these tiny blind bags.* The characters in this wave include*Shockwave, Megatron, Berserker, Cogman, Bumblebee, Sqweeks, Chopter, Barricade, Optimus Prime, Starscream, Drift and Hot Rod. If you don’t want to leave your pickings » Continue Reading.
Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Spotted at UK Retail
