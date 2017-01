garu Generation 2 Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: somewhere Posts: 148

toysrus 20$ off of 50$ hasbro purchase

http://www.toysrus.ca/shop/index.jsp...6_Hasbro_12717

I was able to get myself a mp bbb at 50$ plus tax. It might now be new, I just discovered toysrus website has a 20$ off coupon of any hasbro toys.If u plan on getting mp masterpiece BB or fortress maximus, now its the time. U can get fortress maximus for 130. But hurry, the coupon is good until february 2.I was able to get myself a mp bbb at 50$ plus tax.