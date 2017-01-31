Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,908
FanToys FT-17 Hoodlum Prototype Pictures


Thanks to 2005 boards user*Cheem The Rup, we know that*FanToys on Facebook*has revealed*clear pictures of FT-17 Hoodlum prototype, his take on G1 Hot Rod. We can see him both in robot mode and alt mode, and posing together with other FanToys figures. You can check the pics and join the discussion after the jump!

The post FanToys FT-17 Hoodlum Prototype Pictures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 12:14 PM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 977
Re: FanToys FT-17 Hoodlum Prototype Pictures
Bot mode looks nice. Not sure the beefier take suits the character though. It doesn't do enough to warrant replacing my TT version
Old Today, 12:22 PM   #3
RaidenisOP
Plastic Spark
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Calgary Alberta
Posts: 599
Re: FanToys FT-17 Hoodlum Prototype Pictures
One step forward 2 steps back imo... I love the cleaner backpack, the curves in bot mode, and the robot mode proportions (arm length mainly) are much nicer. The chest and pelvis are definitely an improvement but that head/face is hot garbage and the alt mode is nowhere near as sleek and sexy as the official... If they could fix the head (or maybe I could transplant the MP ver?) I could see myself picking one up for bot mode and keep the official in car mode. This is definitely not a home run in terms of replacing the original MP though...

I do dig the targetmaster!
