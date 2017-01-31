RaidenisOP Plastic Spark Join Date: Feb 2014 Location: Calgary Alberta Posts: 599

Re: FanToys FT-17 Hoodlum Prototype Pictures One step forward 2 steps back imo... I love the cleaner backpack, the curves in bot mode, and the robot mode proportions (arm length mainly) are much nicer. The chest and pelvis are definitely an improvement but that head/face is hot garbage and the alt mode is nowhere near as sleek and sexy as the official... If they could fix the head (or maybe I could transplant the MP ver?) I could see myself picking one up for bot mode and keep the official in car mode. This is definitely not a home run in terms of replacing the original MP though...



I do dig the targetmaster!

Current Wants

Kreo Menasor and Computron sets

Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron







Feedback Thread __________________