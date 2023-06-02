Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page New "Ultimate Guide to Transformers" magazine on shelves
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:51 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 592
Lightbulb New "Ultimate Guide to Transformers" magazine on shelves
Hey, not sure if if this magazine has been reported being sighted anywhere else, but I found this copy on the shelves at my nearest Walmart. Haven't read the whole thing yet, but it looks like a pretty nice piece of light reading, with the new RotB movie coming next week.

Not only does the magazine talk about the movie, but there's also some chapters focusing on Beast Wars (both the cartoon and the toys), plus a "where it all began" section on the G1 origins, and naturally the other live-action TF movies.

May be worth a look if you see a copy. I don't know if Indigo/Chapters will also have it, but as they carry movie tie-in magazines on a regular basis, it might show up there, too.










__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart
https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.