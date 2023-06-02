Today, 08:51 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 592 New "Ultimate Guide to Transformers" magazine on shelves



Not only does the magazine talk about the movie, but there's also some chapters focusing on Beast Wars (both the cartoon and the toys), plus a "where it all began" section on the G1 origins, and naturally the other live-action TF movies.



May be worth a look if you see a copy. I don't know if Indigo/Chapters will also have it, but as they carry movie tie-in magazines on a regular basis, it might show up there, too.





















Hey, not sure if if this magazine has been reported being sighted anywhere else, but I found this copy on the shelves at my nearest Walmart. Haven't read the whole thing yet, but it looks like a pretty nice piece of light reading, with the new RotB movie coming next week.Not only does the magazine talk about the movie, but there's also some chapters focusing on Beast Wars (both the cartoon and the toys), plus a "where it all began" section on the G1 origins, and naturally the other live-action TF movies.May be worth a look if you see a copy. I don't know if Indigo/Chapters will also have it, but as they carry movie tie-in magazines on a regular basis, it might show up there, too.



