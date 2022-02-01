Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Selects Spinout and Cordon Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:07 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,083
Selects Spinout and Cordon Review
Know what is better than one Lambo? TWO! Unexpectedly taking a look at the Transformers Generations Selects duo of Spinout and Cordon!

https://youtu.be/obDzaXaB2Pg
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Fancy Cell Transportation Captain FC-X01 Masterpiece Astrotrain
Transformers
Hasbro 1986 Transformers Targetmasters Original G1 Blurr Incomplete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Darth Vader crossover star destroyer 4 in1 with box complete
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 1983 Soundwave w/3 cassettes Laserbeak Ravage Rumble
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Bombshell Decepticon Takara Japan Complete
Transformers
Star Wars Transformers Darth Vader TIE Advanced (2006) Hasbro Toy Figure SEALED
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers figures lot Of 8
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.