Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,116

Titans Return Chromedome Variant Features Takara Titan Master





Over the last week or so, reports have been coming in about a running change to Hasbro’s Titans Return Chromedome.* The altered version is shipping with the Takara Titan Master.* TFW2005 Boards member Nevermore has tracked the sightings down and confirmed this is not just a one-off fluke or elaborate return hoax. Four specimens so far, found at three different Walmarts by three different TFW2005 members. Jedi Kermit, two specimens, Walmart in Spartanburg, South Carolina: Over the last week or so, reports have been coming in about a running change to Hasbro’s Titans Return Chromedome.* The altered version is shipping with the Takara Titan Master.* TFW2005 Boards member Nevermore has tracked the sightings down and confirmed this is not just a one-off fluke or elaborate return hoax. Four specimens so far, found at three different Walmarts by three different TFW2005 members. Jedi Kermit, two specimens, Walmart in Spartanburg, South Carolina: Running change on Titans Return Chromedome?? Running change on Titans Return Chromedome?? DavidT, one specimen, Walmart in Tyler, Texas:

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________