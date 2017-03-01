Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,116
Titans Return Chromedome Variant Features Takara Titan Master



Over the last week or so, reports have been coming in about a running change to Hasbro’s Titans Return Chromedome.* The altered version is shipping with the Takara Titan Master.* TFW2005 Boards member Nevermore has tracked the sightings down and confirmed this is not just a one-off fluke or elaborate return hoax. Four specimens so far, found at three different Walmarts by three different TFW2005 members. Jedi Kermit, two specimens, Walmart in Spartanburg, South Carolina: Running change on Titans Return Chromedome?? Running change on Titans Return Chromedome?? DavidT, one specimen, Walmart in Tyler, Texas:
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
