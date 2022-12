Today, 04:49 PM #1 Transbot90210 Nexus Maximus Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,232 Post your last Transformer of 2022!! (Happy New Year!)

Thank you Orono Collectibles Den for hooking me up! (





Show us, or tell us, the last Transformer you got in 2022.





Here is mine







