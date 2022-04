Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,168

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Beast Wars Redecos Out In The UK



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Legend of Matt*we can report that the new*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Beast Wars redecos are out in the UK. Legacy Sandstorm, Buzzaw and Nightprowler (Walmart exclusives in the US) were found at*Smyths Longwell Green. Happy hunting!



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Legend of Matt*we can report that the new*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Class Beast Wars redecos are out in the UK. Legacy Sandstorm, Buzzaw and Nightprowler (Walmart exclusives in the US) were found at*Smyths Longwell Green. Happy hunting!

