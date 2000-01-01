Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,857

Ontario Collectors Con 2017 Door Prize Announcements for Sunday January 29th Generation Toy - Gravity Builder - GT-01D Bulldozer thanks to show sponsor Madhaus Toys. You can check out Madhaus Toys for a great selection of Masterpiece and 3rd party Transformers toys at the show as well as on-line.



Watch this space for further door prize announcements coming soon.



The 2017 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 29th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Many of the same dealers as



SPECIAL GUESTS: WWE Legend THE HONKY TONK MAN and Transformers voice actor DAVID SOBOLOV the voices of Shockwave in Transformers Prime and Depthcharge in Beast Wars.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. Door prize announcement #1 for Ontario Collectors Con 2017 is athanks to show sponsor. You can check out Madhaus Toys for a great selection of Masterpiece and 3rd party Transformers toys at the show as well as on-line.Watch this space for further door prize announcements coming soon.The 2017will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Many of the same dealers as TFcon Toronto will be at this event.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. Attached Thumbnails

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________