Old Today, 10:32 PM   #1
Msol
Cybertron
Msol's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,101
Renovating space for display. Looking for advice!
So on Monday we're doing a reno on my basement. I'm trying to figure out a layout for my office that works and was looking for some advice. I've got 12' by 9' to work with, and I can move the door wherever I want. There are no windows. I have a big desk with 2 monitors and a wacom tablet on it, and I want as much TF shelving as possible.

I've been looking at shelves that are 11.5" deep. Do you think that's too much or just right? They're each 8" long so it seems pretty ideal to me. What do you think if the right amount of space between each shelf vertically? I want to fit Fort Max somewhere, but otherwise should it be 12" between each shelf? 8"? I don't want it to look too cramped.

Anyways here is what I'm working with and what I've cooked up so far. I have no idea where I will put Haslab Unicron.

Any advice is appreciated!
