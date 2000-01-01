Oh man, I absolutely LOVED this show!
PROS:
-Not a wasted moment of screen time. Every second counted towards both plot and character development
-Stunning visuals... really left me with a feeling that Cybertron as a planet was in its death throws
-Enjoyed all the G1 and Cartoon references, specifically:
-How Megs doesn't just blast wheeljack and Bee, and says to Starscream that this was not supposed to be a genocide (or something to that effect), showing he had honour in his vision
Reminded me of The All Hail Megatron IDW comic
-Reference to the IDW comic "Megatron Origins" where megatron was a slave minor and started a revolution against the people in power, as well as reference to the gladatorial, fighting pits.
-Loved the fact that it stayed true (mostly) to the G1 lore and the foundation that started the Franchise.
-Liked that Soundblaster got his own unique individual character, and that it was explained in the show
-Oh my god, Guardians! Totally popped for that. (Man Omega was a BEAST)
-The fact they had Alpha freakin Trion as a central character in this (man I hope we get a toy)
-Liked that all the siege toys were featured in the movie and it didn't seem like they were just trying to cram them in. (well I guess most of them, poor crosshairs, and i'm sure I'm missing some others)
CONS:
-Too short! Could have binge watched more episodes for days
-Didn't like the personality changes they made to hound and Ironhide
-Gotta get used to some of the new voices, they weren't bad, just different
-Cobra Commander had a great point in mentioning there were not enough transformation sequences
-Netflix mirage toy in show colours is a poor excuse to sell the same toy twice. I would have preferred a battle damaged version, then at least i could get the toy.
Looking forward to hearing your thoughts,
Cheers