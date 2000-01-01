Today, 09:34 PM #1 zuffyprime Fortress Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 5,207 NETFLIX War for Cybertron: SIEGE discussion WITH SPOILERS Ok, Fair warning,

this is a thread for those who have watched the netflix show in it's entirety.



If you have not watched the show, and do not want to be spoiled, please click away from this thread.



So, what did you think of the show?

What did you like, not like?

Today, 09:56 PM #2 zuffyprime Fortress Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 5,207 Re: NETFLIX War for Cybertron: SIEGE discussion WITH SPOILERS





PROS:

-Not a wasted moment of screen time. Every second counted towards both plot and character development



-Stunning visuals... really left me with a feeling that Cybertron as a planet was in its death throws



-Enjoyed all the G1 and Cartoon references, specifically:



-How Megs doesn't just blast wheeljack and Bee, and says to Starscream that this was not supposed to be a genocide (or something to that effect), showing he had honour in his vision

Reminded me of The All Hail Megatron IDW comic



-Reference to the IDW comic "Megatron Origins" where megatron was a slave minor and started a revolution against the people in power, as well as reference to the gladatorial, fighting pits.



-Loved the fact that it stayed true (mostly) to the G1 lore and the foundation that started the Franchise.



-Liked that Soundblaster got his own unique individual character, and that it was explained in the show



-Oh my god, Guardians! Totally popped for that. (Man Omega was a BEAST)



-The fact they had Alpha freakin Trion as a central character in this (man I hope we get a toy)



-Liked that all the siege toys were featured in the movie and it didn't seem like they were just trying to cram them in. (well I guess most of them, poor crosshairs, and i'm sure I'm missing some others)





CONS:

-Too short! Could have binge watched more episodes for days



-Didn't like the personality changes they made to hound and Ironhide



-Gotta get used to some of the new voices, they weren't bad, just different



-Cobra Commander had a great point in mentioning there were not enough transformation sequences



-Netflix mirage toy in show colours is a poor excuse to sell the same toy twice. I would have preferred a battle damaged version, then at least i could get the toy. By the way if you have one, please let me know, I'm looking to buy.





Looking forward to hearing your thoughts,

