Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei Official Stock
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,704
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei Official Stock


Via Amazon.jp we can share a new set of stock images of the upcoming*Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei.* These are big and clear images of Getsuei who is the second figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following*Shouki. We have several shots in robot mode showing his poseability, extra parts (rails, gun and blasters) combiner Raiden leg mode and the realistic*EF65-1000 Electric Locomotive which even has all the electric attachments on the roof. According to a recent Takara Tomy Transformers tweet, pre-orders for Getsuei will start on January 13th in a few hours. We may &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei Official Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 100% Complete Canadian Version Rare
Transformers
Transformers G1 Unicron Movie Statue
Transformers
Transformers Unicron Statue Botcon Excusive 178/200
Transformers
14" Starscream - Supreme Class - 2004 Hasbro Transformers Cybertron - INCOMPLETE
Transformers
transformers masterpiece Dinobot
Transformers
X-Transbots 85 MX-XVII Savant (Transformers Masterpiece Skids) *CUSTOMIZED*
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Style WST Thrust
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:03 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.