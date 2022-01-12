Via Amazon.jp
we can share a new set of stock images of the upcoming*Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei.* These are big and clear images of Getsuei who is the second figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following*Shouki
. We have several shots in robot mode showing his poseability, extra parts (rails, gun and blasters) combiner Raiden leg mode and the realistic*EF65-1000 Electric Locomotive which even has all the electric attachments on the roof. According to a recent Takara Tomy Transformers tweet, pre-orders for Getsuei will start on January 13th in a few hours. We may » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei Official Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...