Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 443 now online!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,945
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 443 now online!



Seth struggles through massive Comcast Problems® before Vangelus edits most of them out of the front third of the podcast. There werent any more disconnects so the back two thirds are no mans land, baby! You can download and comment on it here: WTF@TFW  Episode 443 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here:
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Thunder Mayhem Set TFCC Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Only
Transformers
Transformers Prime Jet Vehicons
Transformers
Transformers Prime Jet Vehicon General
Transformers
Transformers Evil Decepticon Blitzwing Triple Changer
Transformers
Transformers GCreation Shuraking
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream mp-11 KBB version Mp11
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:23 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.