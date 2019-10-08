|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Five More War for Cybertron: Siege II Cards
The Transformers Trading Card team resumes sharing Wave 4 reveals, via Game Designer Scott Van Essen
, Monster Matafer
, The Roarbots
and Blues on Attack
: Oxidation Cannon / Raider Caliburst New Orders Raider Tailwind Private Sunrunner Energy Transfer Check out the links above and the artwork attached to this post as you design your decks, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
