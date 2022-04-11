Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,115
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal


CBR.com has officially revealed some upcoming Transformers Legacy figures, those being Deluxe Wild Rider and Leader Blitzwing: Wild Rider and Blitzwing are officially set to join Hasbro’s Transformers: Legacy line of action figures later this year. Hasbro has provided CBR with an exclusive first look at the Transformers: Generations Legacy Deluxe Decepticon Wild Rider and the Transformers: Generations Legacy Leader Blitzwing figures ahead of their wide reveal tomorrow, Tuesday, April 12. The Deluxe Decepticon Wild Rider retails for $24.99 USD, while the Leader Blitzwing retails for $55.99. Both figures are due for release this July and will be available &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:37 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,314
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal
That kibble is a choice, but I'm more forgiving for combiner limbs.

They really need to show Menasor soon, it's getting silly.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:49 PM   #3
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,615
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
That kibble is a choice, but I'm more forgiving for combiner limbs.

They really need to show Menasor soon, it's getting silly.
Just google it looks good bigger than Devastator.
alternatorfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:06 PM   #4
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,314
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal
Quote:
Originally Posted by alternatorfan View Post
Just google it looks good bigger than Devastator.
All I'm finding is 3p Menasor, I think you're mistaken. Unless you can provide a specific link?
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.