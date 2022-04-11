|
Today, 12:20 PM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal
CBR.com
has officially revealed some upcoming Transformers Legacy figures, those being Deluxe Wild Rider and Leader Blitzwing: Wild Rider and Blitzwing are officially set to join Hasbro’s Transformers: Legacy line of action figures later this year. Hasbro has provided CBR with an exclusive first look at the Transformers: Generations Legacy Deluxe Decepticon Wild Rider and the Transformers: Generations Legacy Leader Blitzwing figures ahead of their wide reveal tomorrow, Tuesday, April 12. The Deluxe Decepticon Wild Rider retails for $24.99 USD, while the Leader Blitzwing retails for $55.99. Both figures are due for release this July and will be available » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
Today, 12:37 PM
#2
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal
That kibble is a choice, but I'm more forgiving for combiner limbs.
They really need to show Menasor soon, it's getting silly.
Today, 12:49 PM
#3
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot
That kibble is a choice, but I'm more forgiving for combiner limbs.
They really need to show Menasor soon, it's getting silly.
Just google it looks good bigger than Devastator.
Today, 01:06 PM
#4
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal
Quote:
Originally Posted by alternatorfan
Just google it looks good bigger than Devastator.
All I'm finding is 3p Menasor, I think you're mistaken. Unless you can provide a specific link?
