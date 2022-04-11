RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,314

Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider & Leader Blitzwing Official Reveal That kibble is a choice, but I'm more forgiving for combiner limbs.



They really need to show Menasor soon, it's getting silly.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"