New Republic Pictures To Co-Finance Transformers 7

New Republic Pictures will co-finance the seventh Transformers Live Action Movie (tentatively titled as Transformers 7) under a new agreement with Paramount Pictures. This 10 picture deal includes*Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, The Tomorrow War, Infinite, Without Remorse, Coming 2 America, Transformers 7, The Tiger’s Apprentice, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Under the Boardwalk. “Our shared success with our partners at New Republic in last year’s ‘Rocketman’ marks only the very beginning of what we know we can achieve as a powerhouse team bringing top-notch films—unrivaled in storytelling and cinematic quality—to audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to » Continue Reading. The post New Republic Pictures To Co-Finance Transformers 7 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM