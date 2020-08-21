New Republic Pictures will co-finance the seventh Transformers Live Action Movie (tentatively titled as Transformers 7) under a new agreement
with Paramount Pictures. This 10 picture deal includes*Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, The Tomorrow War, Infinite, Without Remorse, Coming 2 America, Transformers 7, The Tigers Apprentice, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Under the Boardwalk. “Our shared success with our partners at New Republic in last years Rocketman marks only the very beginning of what we know we can achieve as a powerhouse team bringing top-notch filmsunrivaled in storytelling and cinematic qualityto audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to » Continue Reading.
