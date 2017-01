Today, 10:10 PM #1 GotBot Beasty Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 370 Custom Titans Return hot Rod

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJsYPvT_Bpw Okay, so time for Hot Rod! I love this guy second in the wave 3 deluxes only to Triggerhappy. Hot Rod is a great update. I love his articulation and transformation. I did add a few custom paint apps to up his G1-a-tude. Unfortunately, I attempted a mod that failed (I hope no one else makes the same mistake). Does that ruin my enjoyment of this guy? Not a bit! He is pretty successful and very fun.

