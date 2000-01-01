Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:48 AM
Megatronimus
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 331
Moving: Selling collection (Toronto)
Hi there, been a while since I have been on the boards.

Im moving in two weeks and need to clear out my collection and figured Id make some exra cash. Im not looking to make a profit, just purge and make some extra money to help with my moving costs.

My collection is extensive and some of it is stored so I dont have a coherent list of figures or pictures. That being said I can provide photos.

My collection varies generations but mostly from Classics, TF Prime and Beast Wars.

For example, you want a BW Season 1 Megatron? Have him. Transmetal Optimal Optimus? Him too. Classics Prime, Hound, Starscream, Prowl, Ironhide, Jazz, Bumblebee? Got those and more. Lots.

I even have Takara Megatron and FansProject Insecticons. Anyways, send me a PM asking for a list of figures and I can confirm If i have it then we can negotiate prices.

Figures are all loose, and in Excellent to good condition. Except for MP3 Soundwave, he fell off a shelf and leg broke, But hey, you can buy him too.

Hope to hear from you soon and thanks for reading. (Sorry it was so long)
