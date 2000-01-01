Megatronimus Beasty Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 331

Moving: Selling collection (Toronto) Hi there, been a while since I have been on the boards.



Im moving in two weeks and need to clear out my collection and figured Id make some exra cash. Im not looking to make a profit, just purge and make some extra money to help with my moving costs.



My collection is extensive and some of it is stored so I dont have a coherent list of figures or pictures. That being said I can provide photos.



My collection varies generations but mostly from Classics, TF Prime and Beast Wars.



For example, you want a BW Season 1 Megatron? Have him. Transmetal Optimal Optimus? Him too. Classics Prime, Hound, Starscream, Prowl, Ironhide, Jazz, Bumblebee? Got those and more. Lots.



I even have Takara Megatron and FansProject Insecticons. Anyways, send me a PM asking for a list of figures and I can confirm If i have it then we can negotiate prices.



Figures are all loose, and in Excellent to good condition. Except for MP3 Soundwave, he fell off a shelf and leg broke, But hey, you can buy him too.



Hope to hear from you soon and thanks for reading. (Sorry it was so long)

