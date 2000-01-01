Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:32 PM
scorponok87
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
prices are in canadian funds
pickups are ok
willing to ship as well
if u need more pics on any item can send


G1 TRANSFORMERS


POUNCE & WINGSPAN ASKING $225.00
canadian box with original inserts
complete, both bots are dead mint
only missing canadian manual


BLASTER ASKING $200.00
canadian box with original inserts
bot is mint & tape door opens/closes with no issuses
complete with weapon
has manual & all paperwork
one side of outer flap was ripped right off


RAMJET ASKING $75.00
complete with no sundamage
with canadian manual


WAIVERIDER ASKING $130.00
WITH BOX & ALL INSERTS, COMPLETE
NO BROKEN PARTS

TOPSPIN ASKING $15.00
complete & mint


OTHER TOY LINES

STAR WARS
chewbacca complete $20.00

GI.JOE
jinxx complete with file card $30.00
road pig complete with file card $30.00

GATTAIOH
takara 2001, complete with box
$60.00

TMNT
ace duck complete with file card $40.00
splinter complete with file card $35.00
foot soldier complete $20.00

swampthing missing trap $10.00

M.A.S.K.
switchblade dead mint complete,canadian box
has all paperwork
$110.00
