|
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
prices are in canadian funds
pickups are ok
willing to ship as well
if u need more pics on any item can send
G1 TRANSFORMERS
POUNCE & WINGSPAN ASKING $225.00
canadian box with original inserts
complete, both bots are dead mint
only missing canadian manual
BLASTER ASKING $200.00
canadian box with original inserts
bot is mint & tape door opens/closes with no issuses
complete with weapon
has manual & all paperwork
one side of outer flap was ripped right off
RAMJET ASKING $75.00
complete with no sundamage
with canadian manual
WAIVERIDER ASKING $130.00
WITH BOX & ALL INSERTS, COMPLETE
NO BROKEN PARTS
TOPSPIN ASKING $15.00
complete & mint
OTHER TOY LINES
STAR WARS
chewbacca complete $20.00
GI.JOE
jinxx complete with file card $30.00
road pig complete with file card $30.00
GATTAIOH
takara 2001, complete with box
$60.00
TMNT
ace duck complete with file card $40.00
splinter complete with file card $35.00
foot soldier complete $20.00
swampthing missing trap $10.00
M.A.S.K.
switchblade dead mint complete,canadian box
has all paperwork
$110.00