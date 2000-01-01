Today, 04:32 PM #1 scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 108 vintage transformers & other vintage toys prices are in canadian funds

pickups are ok

willing to ship as well

if u need more pics on any item can send





G1 TRANSFORMERS





POUNCE & WINGSPAN ASKING $225.00

canadian box with original inserts

complete, both bots are dead mint

only missing canadian manual





BLASTER ASKING $200.00

canadian box with original inserts

bot is mint & tape door opens/closes with no issuses

complete with weapon

has manual & all paperwork

one side of outer flap was ripped right off





RAMJET ASKING $75.00

complete with no sundamage

with canadian manual





WAIVERIDER ASKING $130.00

WITH BOX & ALL INSERTS, COMPLETE

NO BROKEN PARTS



TOPSPIN ASKING $15.00

complete & mint





OTHER TOY LINES



STAR WARS

chewbacca complete $20.00



GI.JOE

jinxx complete with file card $30.00

road pig complete with file card $30.00



GATTAIOH

takara 2001, complete with box

$60.00



TMNT

ace duck complete with file card $40.00

splinter complete with file card $35.00

foot soldier complete $20.00



swampthing missing trap $10.00



M.A.S.K.

switchblade dead mint complete,canadian box

has all paperwork

$110.00 Attached Thumbnails





