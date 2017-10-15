Gatts01 Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2015 Location: Ontario Posts: 30

Problem with TLK scorn Hey I've been having a problem tabbing his legs onto his body in Dino mode.



I watched a few online reviews to see how it's done and noticed that my scorn doesn't have any pegs on the left leg to actually tab into the body.



Anyone else have this issue? Did I get a bum figure? Attached Thumbnails