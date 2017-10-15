Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:43 PM
Gatts01
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 30
Problem with TLK scorn
Hey I've been having a problem tabbing his legs onto his body in Dino mode.

I watched a few online reviews to see how it's done and noticed that my scorn doesn't have any pegs on the left leg to actually tab into the body.

Anyone else have this issue? Did I get a bum figure?
Today, 03:46 PM
TheSwipe95
TheSwipe95
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Posts: 23
Re: Problem with TLK scorn
Turn the shoulder around so the pauldron is facing down. Maybe that'll help?
