Attention fellow collectors! The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*we have a*new teaser*image of the next installment in the*Generations Selects*line. We can finally spot a green combiner hand and a gold redeco of King Poseidon’s sword.
*We think it’s safe to say that a new*God Neptune redeco is coming in hot! For those not familiarized with the character,*God Neptune
*was a white version of King Poseidon/Piranacon that was seen in the Japanese exclusive Beast Wars II cartoon. According to the tweet, the full reveal will be on 5/15 12:00 (Japan time), so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on » Continue Reading.
