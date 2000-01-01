Today, 11:34 PM #1 northren prime Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2011 Location: Alliston ont Posts: 149 amazon japan/ mp 44 hi was wondering if anyone knows much about amazon japan and using using using it to preorder the new optimus prime mp? __________________

I paid 36,339¥ for MP-44 from Amazon JP, which includes the import fee and shipping (~$430 CAD total). The price of MP-44 has increased a little since I preordered mine, but still cheaper than most other sites. I would definitely recommend using Amazon Japan. One thing to also note is that if you do preorder MP-44 from Amazon Japan, you will be ineligible to cancel the preorder after a certain date.



I paid 36,339¥ for MP-44 from Amazon JP, which includes the import fee and shipping (~$430 CAD total). The price of MP-44 has increased a little since I preordered mine, but still cheaper than most other sites. I would definitely recommend using Amazon Japan. One thing to also note is that if you do preorder MP-44 from Amazon Japan, you will be ineligible to cancel the preorder after a certain date. You can open Amazon Japan on your phone using the app (you just change your "Country & Language" in "Settings"). You may may not have to create a new account, but if you do, you can just enter the same info from your normal account. I've used Amazon JP quite a few times and I've been quite impressed by their service. Orders are shipped in time and very fast (the only thing is that they ship with DHL, so if you have a PO Box as the address, DHL will hold your package at a pickup facility, or deliver to your house if you use a home address). The prices are quite fair. You do pay a small import fee on orders, but it isn't much (definitely less than the US site, and usually the fee will be refunded in a month).I paid 36,339¥ for MP-44 from Amazon JP, which includes the import fee and shipping (~$430 CAD total). The price of MP-44 has increased a little since I preordered mine, but still cheaper than most other sites. I would definitely recommend using Amazon Japan. One thing to also note is that if you do preorder MP-44 from Amazon Japan, you will be ineligible to cancel the preorder after a certain date.

