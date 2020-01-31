|
TFNation 2020: Event Abandoned, Ticket Refund/Rollover Guidance Forthcoming on May 18
TFNation
, Europes largest Transformers convention scheduled for August 14-16, 2020 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, posted the following update today: In response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision not to proceed with this years event, which had been scheduled to run from 14th 16th August. Whilst we appreciate this will come as a disappointment, it is important for us to explain this decision has been taken without sadness or regret. The wellbeing of our community has been the leading consideration in reaching this outcome, as we will not expose our attendees, guests and volunteers » Continue Reading.
