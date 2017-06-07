Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New IDW First Strike details and solicits revealed


CBR has posted a new interview with IDW Publishing editor-in-chief David Hedgecock about the comic publisher's latest Hasbro universe crossover event, First Strike, as well as solicits for one-shots tying into the event from the Optimus Prime, G.I. Joe, and Micronauts series. Among other things, Hedgecock teases First Strike's impact on the universe and when to get a first taste of the storyline that revolves around Cobra attacking Cybertron: First Strike will see old alliances break down and new surprising alliances form. Were introducing incredible new stories that no one will have thought possible with a licensed property.

The post New IDW First Strike details and solicits revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



