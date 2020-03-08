|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up March Week 1
A new month and a new compilation of new Transformers toys at retail over the world, courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards members. This week we have even more Earthrise figures spotted in Europe and South America, and the latest Voyager and Leader Studio Series figures have hit shelves in many more countries. Russia and Philippines get a load of new Cyberverse figures, and Singapore shelves have received a new Masterpiece figure. Earthrise Wave 1 Voyager & Studio Series Wave 8 Deluxe In Germany*
*2005 Boards member Born Toulouse*found Earthrise Starscream at his local*Smyths store in Frankfurt Nordwestzentrum. » Continue Reading.
