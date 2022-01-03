And in another unexpected sighting, via Daimchoc Facebook, we can report that the recently revealed*Studio Series Core Class Exo Suir Spike Witwicky
*has been found at retail in*United Arab Emirates. Studio Series Exo Suit Spike was spotted at*Hamleys store in Dubai, United Arab Emirates together with Studio Series Core Class Shockwave and Ravage. It’s good to remember that we haven’t heard any official reveal of this figure yet. See the images after the jump and then share your impressions about this new find on the 2005 Boards!  
