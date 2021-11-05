Attention Cyberverse fans! Hot on the heels of the*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 4 trailer
we can confirm now the premiere date of the highly anticipated gran finale of the series. Hasbro just sent a press release confirming that the series will be available in just a few hours! Read on for additional details: The first part of the highly anticipated 44-minute final specials will premiere for free globally* on the official*Global English TRANSFORMERS YouTube channel
*November 6, before streaming on Netflix in the U.S. beginning November 22. Part Two will release November 20 on YouTube and December 22 » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...