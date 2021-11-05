Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,396
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed


Attention Cyberverse fans! Hot on the heels of the*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 4 trailer we can confirm now the premiere date of the highly anticipated gran finale of the series. Hasbro just sent a press release confirming that the series will be available in just a few hours! Read on for additional details: The first part of the highly anticipated 44-minute final specials will premiere for free globally* on the official*Global English TRANSFORMERS YouTube channel*November 6, before streaming on Netflix in the U.S. beginning November 22. Part Two will release November 20 on YouTube and December 22 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Dickey Beer the actor that portrayed Boba Fett in all the action scenes in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi at Star Wars Collectors Expo 2021 on November 7th.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara Construction Transformers
Transformers
Transformers G1 Walmart Exclusive Reissue Autobot Gears 2018 Brand New
Transformers
loose Transformers Power of the Primes DINOBOT SLUDGE - no accessories
Transformers
Transformers Grimlock G2 Generation 2 Blue Complete
Transformers
Optimus Prime #11 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Megatron #12 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
NEW Transformers WFC Earthrise RUNABOUT War for Cybertron Siege Target Exclusive
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:26 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.